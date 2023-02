COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has nominated a new Veterans Affairs Secretary.

The nominee is retired Major General Todd McCaffery.

He served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years, also having the title of Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command.

If approved, he would succeed William Grimsley, the first secretary, who will depart at the end of February.

The nomination of Major General McCaffery will now go to the senate for approval.