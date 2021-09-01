Gov. McMaster declares September as Kinship Care month

In this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. Top Republicans are battling school districts in their own states’ urban, heavily Democratic areas over whether students should be required to mask up as they head back to school. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster declared September as Kinship Care Month in South Carolina.

During the month of September, the South Carolina Department of Social Services would like to celebrate grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take in children who might otherwise go into foster care.

Kinship care refers to a temporary or permanent arrangement in which a relative or nonrelated adult, also known as fictive kin, has assumed full-time care of a child whose parents are unable to do so. According to the latest Kids Count data, about six percent of all children in the state live with a relative with no parent present.

“Kinship caregivers provide safe and loving homes for children when they are unable to remain with their parent or custodian,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “These relatives, whether they be grandparents, aunts, uncles or other family, are an incredible support for a child or young person they love. The sacrifices they make ensure stability and we as an agency are proud to recognize and support them in any way possible.”

Kinship Care Month helps to increase awareness and understanding of the positive and stable environment that kinship families offer many children in the Palmetto State.