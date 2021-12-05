Gov. McMaster holds Christmas open house at his home

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during the Richland County GOP convention in Columbia, S.C. Continuing efforts to boost South Carolina’s economy following pandemic-related hardships, McMaster on Tuesday, June 8 announced a cash infusion for the state’s technical colleges, aimed at training out-of-work residents for new skills as they reenter the workforce. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy are inviting people to come to their house to view their Christmas decorations and listen to carols.

The open house at the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Columbia is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Columbia Garden Club is decorating the mansion and light refreshments will be served. Simone Bryant of Benedict College has been invited to sing Christmas carols.

Admission is free, but the governor and first lady ask guests to please bring canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.