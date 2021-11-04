Gov. McMaster lashes out at federal vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lashing out over the federal vaccine mandates.

McMaster said it’s wrong that the government is “forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.” He called the mandates “overreach.”

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden administration,” McMaster said Thursday.

McMaster said he will be issuing an executive order to stop cabinet agencies from enforcing or issuing any vaccine mandate. He will also require any agencies to report any communication with the federal government over vaccine mandates.

He also said he will be announcing more actions soon against the mandate on private businesses.

1. I will be issuing an Executive Order barring any South Carolina cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/CKmPUGi5RO — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 4, 2021

South Carolina has previously joined a lawsuit by Georgia over the mandate for federal contractors.