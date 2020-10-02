Gov. McMaster lifts restaurant occupancy limits in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions on restaurant occupancy in South Carolina.

The restrictions have been in place since August 3 in an effort to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

Under the governor’s previous executive order, restaurants were only able to operate with up to 50 percent of maximum occupancy.

Gov. McMaster relaxed the rules Friday with a new executive order which allows restaurants to operate at 100% capacity.

“South Carolina is open for business,” said McMaster. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Some other safety measures are also no longer required but the governor’s office said are strongly encouraged, including:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

Other restrictions from the original order, including required face coverings for staff and patrons and the 11:00pm cutoff for alcohol sales, will remain in effect.