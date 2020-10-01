Gov. McMaster planning to lift restaurant occupancy limits in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday that he will soon lift restrictions on restaurant occupancy in South Carolina.

The restrictions have been in place since August 3 in an effort to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

Under the governor’s executive order, restaurants are only able to operate with up to 50 percent of maximum occupancy.

Gov. McMaster said the occupancy restrictions will be lifted soon but did not give an exact date.

All other restrictions from the executive order, including required face coverings for staff and patrons and the 11:00pm cutoff for alcohol sales, will remain in effect.

McMaster made the announcement following a meeting with commanders from the state’s military installations.