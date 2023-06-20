COLUMBIA, S.C (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law on Tuesday which sets new standards for electronic monitoring and bail bondsman in the state.

The bill, which was heavily requested by McMaster and law enforcement groups around the state, makes committing a violent crime while out on bond or pretrial release for a separate crime

It would also require electronic monitoring for people out on bond or pretrial release for a previous violent crime a new offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Under the bill, offenders who commit a violent crime or a felony offense with a firearm while out on bond for a similar offense would have that bond revoked and a circuit court judge would be required to decide how much bond, if any, should be granted.

It also requires the State Law Enforcement Division to create electronic monitoring regulations for the state.

The final version of the bill is different than what McMaster originally called for, as it was amended throughout the legislative process. Still, McMaster was happy to sign it into law.