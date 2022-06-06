SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster signed a church protection law into order Monday afternoon in Spartanburg.

This law protects places of worship from government overreach and forced closures during states of emergency.

Under the law, the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act, any place of worship denied the right to worship during declared emergencies can see declaratory relief and compensatory damages for financial and non-financial losses.

Governor McMaster was joined by several local dignitaries and pastors.

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 39 to 2 and passed the House with a vote of 102 to 9.