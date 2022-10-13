COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster today signed Executive Order 2022-31, which formalizes efforts to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

The order prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for jobs related to the industry, according to a press release from the governor.

The order also creates the Interagency Working Group tasked with working collaboratively with stakeholders and local governments to develop a comprehensive plan. The Working Group will focus on developing a plan for electric vehicle charging infrastructure on South Carolina’s interstates and roadways, according to the press release.

“The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive industry leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a press release. “As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

South Carolina is currently home to over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers. The industry has a $27 billion economic impact in the state, according to the press release.