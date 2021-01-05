Gov. McMaster to announce GEER Fund allocation at 11AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state agency directors Tuesday morning to announce an allocation from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund.

GEER funds are provided to the states through the CARES Act.

The funds are to be allocated by the governor to state agencies and other entities “that have a role in educating South Carolinians that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release from his office.

McMaster will make the announcement at 11 a.m. at the State House.

7 News plans to livestream the event.