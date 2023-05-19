COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will announce Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Friday morning in Columbia.

The following law enforcement agencies have officers named as finalists:

  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • State Law Enforcement Division
  • South Carolina Highway Patrol
  • South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office
  • Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
  • Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • Horry County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
  • Columbia Police Department
  • North Charleston Police Department
  • Rock Hill Police Department
  • Charleston Police Department