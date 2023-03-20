COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will sign H. 3604 which would approve a $1.3 billion incentive package to build an electric vehicle factory in the Midlands.

The incentive package is to bring Scout Motors to the Columbia area which is projected to create 4,000 jobs.

Most of the money approved by South Carolina lawmakers would go towards infrastructure surrounding the area of the future building.

Plans to build a railway bridge over I-77 going towards the factory’s future location as well as a new interchange near Blythewood.

Scout Motors would also get $400 million to go towards their $2 billion factory.

The House passed the incentive 100 to 14 last week and the bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.

Scout Motors will join Gov. McMaster and other state lawmakers at 9:30 Monday morning to get the bill signed.