COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders along the South Carolina coast early next week as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins.

The governor will participate in an annual ‘hurricane fly around’ exercise on Monday where he will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season.

Gov. McMaster will begin the morning in Conway before traveling to the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North Charleston where he will meet with emergency management officials and the media to discuss local and statewide preps for the season ahead.

His last stop on the coastal tour will be at the Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center later in the afternoon.

South Carolina saw impacts from three storms during the 2022 season including Tropical Storm Colin in early July, Hurricane Ian in late September, and Tropical Storm Nicole in November.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and runs through the end of November.