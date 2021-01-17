Gov. McMaster to visit Spartanburg Medical Center Monday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks on during a media briefing on coronavirus response with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will be visiting Spartanburg Medical Center on Monday as he tours vaccine provider locations throughout the state, the governor’s office announced Sunday.

A release from the governor’s office states that McMaster will be visiting Spartanburg Medical Center at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, January 18.

It will be one of two stops on his tour of vaccine provider locations. Following his visit in the Upstate, McMaster will head to Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.