SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina residents can now use a purple paint stripe to replace no-trespassing signs, according to a law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster this week.

Instead of using traditional “no trespassing” signs, which can be removed or destroyed by weather, landowners can mark boundaries with clearly visible purple-painted markings, according to a press release from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

The purple stripe should be at least 8 inches long and 2 inches wide. The bottom of the purple stripe should be between 3 feet and 6 feet from the ground. These marks must be affixed to immovable, permanent objects that are no more than 100 yards apart and readily visible to any person approaching the property, according to the bill, H3291, which was signed by the governor on Monday.

South Carolina now allows purple paint on stationary objects to represent no-trespassing signs (Courtesy: The South Carolina Forestry Commission).

Violation of no-trespassing signs or paint markers “is a misdemeanor and must be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars or by imprisonment not more than thirty days,” according to the law.