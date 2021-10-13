Governor McMaster takes stance on businesses requiring vaccines

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor McMaster spoke Wednesday on whether or not private businesses should require their employees to get vaccinated.

He made it very clear that he didn’t want the government to get in-between anything with employers and their employees.

During a tour of a medical device facility, Gov. McMaster recognized vaccine mandates are a hot topic in the United States.

“There are questions being raised around the country because there are being mandates imposed,” said McMaster.

However, in South Carolina, Gov. McMaster says private businesses won’t hear from him on the issue.

“We didn’t tell private businesses the relationship between employers and employees. We didn’t tell them what to do and we’re not going to tell them what not to do,” McMaster said. “Those relationships between employees and employers is private business and it should remain that way,”

The president of Poly-Med, a private medical equipment company, said his company is thankful the governor is leaving this decision up to them.

“We figured if we do the right things around medical technology the business will come with it,” said Poly-Med President David Shalaby.

Governor McMaster’s comments came after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order earlier this week banning vaccine mandates.

Abbott’s order also prevents private businesses from issuing vaccine mandates for its employees or customers.

“In South Carolina, we’re dealing with our situation in South Carolina and our businesses and our people. Here, I don’t think that it’s the role of the state government to interfere with that relationship.”

McMaster has also pushed back against the Biden administration’s planned vaccine mandate for hospital workers, federal contractors and businesses.