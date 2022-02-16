Grand jury indicts 8 North Carolinians for voter fraud

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says eight people have been indicted by a grand jury for voter fraud following an investigation by the state Board of Elections.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports District Attorney Jon David’s office said investigators with the elections board presented numerous cases of individuals swearing falsely in a primary or general election to a Brunswick County grand jury last week.

David’s office says there have been two arrests as of Tuesday evening.

The district attorney says in a news release on Tuesday that the defendants are all illegal immigrants or convicted felons whose voting rights have not been restored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store