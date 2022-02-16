Grand jury indicts 8 North Carolinians for voter fraud

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says eight people have been indicted by a grand jury for voter fraud following an investigation by the state Board of Elections.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports District Attorney Jon David’s office said investigators with the elections board presented numerous cases of individuals swearing falsely in a primary or general election to a Brunswick County grand jury last week.

David’s office says there have been two arrests as of Tuesday evening.

The district attorney says in a news release on Tuesday that the defendants are all illegal immigrants or convicted felons whose voting rights have not been restored.