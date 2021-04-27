Grandfather heartbroken after son shoots, kills 2-year-old in N.C.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators said a father shot and killed his 2-year-old son in Caldwell County.

Caldwell County Sheriff Office officials said 38-year-old Michael Summerow shot Ashely Johnson, his child’s mother, in the arm after assaulting her at this mobile home on Pope Lane. Officials said he then shot his son, Elijah Summerow, in the head before also shooting himself in the head. Johnson was released from the hospital Sunday, and Michael Summerow is in stable condition.

Emergency crews created a landing zone near the scene so they could transport Elijah to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

People close to the family feel that saying this story is heartbreaking would be an understatement.

“I’m not doing good, that’s for sure,” Dale Summerow, Michael’s father, said.

Dale Summerow said his heart is split in two. This weekend, he learned his son was accused of shooting and killing his 2-year-old grandson.

“[He was] just learning to talk,’ Dale Summerow said. “And called me ‘Paw Paw.’ And ‘Paw Paw’ misses him.”

Dale Summerow shared a picture of Elijah and the child’s mother, Ashley Johnson.

“He loved that boy just like I did,” Dale Summerow said. “There’s no way he done that intentional.”

Back at the scene on Monday, EMT gloves remained on the ground. The door to the mobile home was open, but no one was inside.

Now, Dale Summerow, who lives across the road from where the shooting happened, is trying to grapple with the details of what transpired.

“You don’t know how sorry I am,” he said. “I’ve been hurting in here. Not physically, but mentally. It feels like it’s about broke in two and I don’t know what to do or say or nothing else. I’m between a rock and a hard place.”

Michael Summerow remains in the hospital with criminal charges pending.