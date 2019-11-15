Great white shark pings inland inside Albemarle Sound, N.C.

Photo of the Great White Shark, Cabot. Courtesy of OCEARCH via WAVY.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 533-pound, 9-foot-8-inch great white shark by the name of Cabot made his way inland to the Albemarle Sound just past Point Harbor Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Cabot was first tagged by OCEARCH in 2013.

SeaWorld named the shark — using suggestions from Nova Scotians — after the explorer John Cabot.

Albemarle Sound borders beaches of the Outer Banks and winds into North Carolina mainland estuaries and streams.

A smaller, 4-foot female named Montauk is also about 100 miles off the coast of Duck.

And a big 8-foot female named Caper is about 50 miles off Virginia Beach.

Researchers at OCEARCH tagged sharks in 2013 to learn more about their migratory patterns.

Follow this link to track local sharks for yourself.