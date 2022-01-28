Greenville attorney on Judge J. Michelle Childs for SCOTUS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Following the official announcement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming resignation, Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday spoke about the promise that President Joe Biden made to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make good on his promise, saying “the person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

Now, Clyburn is hoping his influence can once again propel South Carolina into the national spotlight, championing South Carolina Judge J. Michelle Childs as Breyer’s replacement.

Judge Childs is currently a United States district judge for the district of South Carolina– an appointment she’s held since 2010.

In an “Only on 7” interview 7 News Evening Anchor Taylor Murray spoke with judge Childs’ former summer law clerk who is now an associate attorney in Greenville.

Marcelo Torricos worked for judge Childs during the summer of 2012.

Torricos says he believes Childs can handle the rigors of being a supreme court justice and speaks of her calm and collected demeanor on the bench.

President Biden said that he plans to announce his nominee by the end of February.