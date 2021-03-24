Group of S. Carolina senators make reluctant state flag pick

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

  This image provided by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History shows one of the proposed designs for the South Carolina state flag. (South Carolina Department of Archives and History via AP)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee went for symmetry over a more natural look as it made a recommendation to standardize the state’s iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag.

But the Family and Veterans Services Committee acknowledged the argument is far from over.

They say more designs are likely to come up as amendments as the bill moves on to the Senate floor.

Senators acknowledged their phones are ringing and email inboxes filling over the issue.

Without a standard design, South Carolina often flies a flag over its Statehouse that has a different looking palmetto tree or a slightly different shade of indigo than the banners and in the governor’s office and other places.

