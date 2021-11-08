Gun maker Remington moves to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
remington rifle_1522061897366.jpeg_38374622_ver1.0_640_360_1522073229709.jpg.jpg

ATLANTA (AP) — Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from upstate New York to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.

The company announced Monday that it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 people over five years.

It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee.

The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. which make rifles, shotguns and some handguns. The former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store