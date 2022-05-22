COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A dog trained to sniff out guns has been added to the security team at a South Carolina mall where 15 people were hurt in a shooting last month.

Columbiana Centre mall officials said the dog, named Carlos, will walk around the mall in Columbia with its handler, alerting the human if he smells a weapon.

Security guards will then remove the person from the mall, which has a policy prohibiting weapons.

Mall officials said the dog is also trained to be friendly so people at the mall shouldn’t realize the animal is scanning them.