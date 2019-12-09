Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ premieres Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Christmas at Dollywood,” part of which were shot this fall at the Sevier County theme park, aired Sunday on the Hallmark Channel.

Dolly Parton, Danica McKellar and Niall Matter star in the Hallmark film.

RELATED: Scenes filmed for upcoming ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ Hallmark Channel movie

Here’s the storyline: McKellar portrays Rachel Lewis, a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who leaves New York City to return to Appalachia to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.

Co-star Matter plays “Luke,” who works alongside “Rachel.” The two butt heads on the way to falling in love. Parton, of course, saves the day.

GALLERY: Dolly Parton through the years

The biggest party of the season is here! Tune-in to the @hallmarkchannel tomorrow night at 8/7c for the premiere of #ChristmasatDollywood 💗 pic.twitter.com/LcwIpY4l2p — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 7, 2019

The special, part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, aired at 8 p.m. Sunday.

McKeller said the idea of the movie is hers, who pitched it to a Hallmark Channel executive.

“We’re so honored to have Dollywood featured in this movie, and it is just such a great story,” Parton told Parade magazine. “My heart is in the Smokies always, so folks who have never experienced the magic of the holidays here are in for a big treat.”

Magical!! 🥰🦋❤ That's the only way to describe working with Dolly Parton… she's everything you hope she's going to be and more… But what might be the most astounding thing about her is how she makes you feel… Catch us in #ChristmasAtDollywood Sun Dec 8th on

… pic.twitter.com/QV3tMyIrFG — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) November 8, 2019

LATEST STORIES: