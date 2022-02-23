COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate has given key approval to a bill banning anyone from holding a cellphone while driving.

The proposal faces one last routine vote before heading to the House, which has failed to pass a number of similar bills in recent years.

The bill allows drivers without Bluetooth to put the cellphone in a cradle and push a button to make or end a call or deal with a navigation app as long as they weren’t holding the phone.

Any driver could hold a phone while parked or stopped. Drivers caught holding a phone would face a $100 fine for the first offense and a $200 fine and two points on their driving record for each additional offense.