HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has become TikTok famous because of his love for his cats, River and Forest.

Deylan Buntyn started doing TikTok videos in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he has over 1.7 million followers. He said his cats’ personalities are what have made him go viral.

“One day, I was like ‘huh’ so I went on the filters on TikTok and that was that,” Buntyn said. “That’s how Forest became TikTok famous.

“I do satire, something very creative like little dance videos with my cats, I do the photo crop when Forest opens his mouth and stuff.”

Buntyn said because he enjoys making videos and his followers laugh, he’ll continue making content.