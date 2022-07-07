FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a hazardous spill two miles from exit 34 has blocked all lanes Thursday morning on Interstate 77 Southbound.

According to the SCDOT, a crash happened around 3:56 a.m. on the interstate. A hazardous spill blocked all the lanes around 5:12 a.m.

The Fairfield County Fire Service reported to the scene around 5 a.m. Firefighters said there was an active vehicle fire at the crash.

All lanes were closed around 6 a.m.

Officials requested everyone around 8 a.m. within a one-mile radius of the incident to shelter in place. Firefighters are in the process of identifying the product in order to develop an action plan.

A shelter in place has been added for the town of Ridgeway.

Officials and responders are at the scene at this time.