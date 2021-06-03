‘He tried to kick the door in and shots got fired’: Man charged with shooting NC deputy makes 911 call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina man who is charged with shooting a Wake County deputy called 911 and repeatedly called the shooting a “terrible accident” in a more than 17-minute recording.

Eddie Craig, 32, faces a series of charges including attempted murder following Wednesday’s shooting at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

Deputy Ronald Waller and two other deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice when Craig opened fire with the AK-47 – striking Waller twice, the sheriff said.

Following the shooting, Raleigh police said Craig called 911 where he reported the incident.

“An officer’s been shot. There’s been a terrible accident,” the caller said.

The 911 dispatcher said first responders were aware of the shooting and police were on the way.

“He tried to kick the door in. And shots got fired,” the call said.

Deputy Sgt. Waller

Craig repeatedly says the eviction was supposed to happen at the end of the month and they were trying to force him out early.

The 911 dispatcher asks multiple times if the caller knew who shot the officer. Each time, the caller avoids answering the question.

Dispatcher: Do you know who shot the officer?

Caller: Can you dial one of my family members?

Craig requests the dispatcher contact police to tell them the shooter is going to surrender peacefully and to not shoot their guns. He again says the shooting was an accident.

“It was like a breaking and entering and then ‘pow, pow,’” the caller said.

The caller goes silent on the call about 12 minutes into the recording.

In the the final five minutes, deputies can be heard on a bullhorn ordering Craig to come out of the apartment with his hands up.

Craig was taken into custody at the scene without incident and is being held under a $4 million bond.

Waller was rushed to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries for gunshot wounds to his waist area. The sheriff’s office said he is in good condition on Thursday.

Craig has been charged with: