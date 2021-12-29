Henderson Co. child dies following accidental shooting on Christmas Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County child who was involved in an accidental shooting on Christmas Day has died.

We previously reported the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 25 that a 3-year-old child gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot.

The sheriff’s office said Aylee Gordon passed away had an Asheville hospital on the evening of Dec. 28.

A released 911 call reported that she and her family were in her dad’s truck when they decided to pull over and let her ride her new bicycle.

According to the call, she had an accident on her bicycle and the mother was going to take her back to their house to get a change of clothes. When Aylee climbed into the truck, there was a gun someone left in there and Aylee accidentally shot herself in the head. The father said he did not know the gun was in the truck.

Any charges in this case will be at the discretion of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office once the investigation has been completed and submitted to the District Attorney for review, officials said.