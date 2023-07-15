CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With feels-like temperatures expected to reach up to triple digits, many in the Lowcountry may be planning to spend time on the water or at the beach this weekend.

Charleston Waterkeeper noted a “mixed bag” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways.

Out of 20 tested sites, high levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found at nine sites: Hendricks Park, Northbridge Park, upper Ellis Creek, Wappoo Creek, all portions of Hobcaw Creek, and all portions of Shem Creek.

Health experts say exposure to these bacteria can lead to an increased risk of numerous health infections like Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

July 14 water quality map (Charleston Waterkeeper)

Looking to the north, bacteria levels at Hendricks Park and Northbridge Park remain high, so swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there. People hoping to cool off in that area will need to head closer to the coast this weekend.

Hobcaw Creek and Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant both show signs of trouble with reds throughout. Stay on the docks at Shem Creek and try swimming at the Cove near Sullivan’s Island instead.

There are mixed results on James Island with high bacteria levels found in the upper reaches of Ellis Creek. However, Charleston Waterkeeper noted greens on the rest of the island including the lower portion of Ellis Creek, Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River.

Boaters should exercise caution as spots around Charleston Harbor are okay this week, but the Wappoo Cut Boat Landing was red.

Great news for beachgoers as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found no issues on Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, and Folly Beach.