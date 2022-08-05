CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Waterkeeper noted a “mixed bag” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways.

Despite mostly dry weather over the past several days, high results were found in the lower Hobcaw Creek and in Charleston Harbor near the Yorktown – two sites that do not often show high levels of bacteria.

While those ‘red’ levels were reported near the Yorktown, the rest of the harbor is looking decent along with the lower Ashley and Wappoo Cut. But swimming is not recommended in the Ashley River at Brittlebank Park and Northbridge Park where higher bacteria levels were found.

“Further up to the north, we see another red in Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park. Some relief over in the Wando River at the Children’s Park,” said Charleston Waterkeeper.

Water quality reports for lower Hobcaw Creek in Mount Pleasant came back with levels eight times the standard for swimming. But low bacteria levels were recorded in Shem Creek.

Plenty of green on James Island. Charleston Waterkeeper found low levels of bacteria at all sites including James Island Creek, Clark Sound, Sol Legare, and the Folly River.

The beaches are also looking great. Low bacteria levels were recorded along Kiawah and Seabrook Islands.