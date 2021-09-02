Highway Patrol cracks down on speeding during Labor Day Weekend travel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Drivers hitting the roads this Labor Day Weekend are being asked to take it slow by South Carolina Highway Patrol. This after a huge uptick in speeding tickets.

Drivers in the upstate are getting ready for the holiday weekend. Some are having positive experiences on the roads.

“They wait their moment if someone is stuck at the street light they just give a friendly beep,” Manuel Cocchi said.

While others have had some aggressive run ins.

“I pulled in on the curb and needed to back up and he was just right on my tail and would not move,” Glinda Sims said.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says it’s all hands on deck this Labor Day Weekend.

“Folks are going to be out and about and we want everyone to have a great labor day weekend and we want them to have a safe one as well,” Hovis said.

It’s the final weekend of what Highway Patrol calls the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, and they are cracking down on those who are speeding.

“So far this year we’ve written over 11,000 citations to folks who are going over 25-mph over the speed limit,” Hovis said.

Hovis says that’s a huge increase compared to a total of 14,000 last year and 12,000 the year before. SCHP is also focusing on certain communities through its Area Coordinated Enforcement, or ACE, program.

“We are focusing on certain roads in different counties where we’ve seen an upswing in collisions and fatalities,” Hovis said.

When it comes down to it, troopers want South Carolinians to make it to their holiday destinations safely.

“Do the right thing, obey the speed laws, don’t drive when you’re distracted, and for heavens sake please don’t drink and drive and hopefully we’ll have a safe weekend,” Hovis said.

Highway Patrol says if you notice someone driving unsafely you can always dial *HP to report them.