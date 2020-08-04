Horry Co. Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall

by: Kevin Accettulla

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.

The house fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Multiple HCFR units are assisting.

