HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There is currently a large police presence at several Horry County Schools after officials reportedly received multiple prank calls aimed at prompting law-enforcement personnel to respond, a district spokesperson said.

Florence police also reported being called to Wilson High School for a similar incident, which happened about the same time as ones in Horry County and several other districts across the state.

In Horry County, law-enforcement personnel began responding just before 10 a.m. Wednesday to Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School and Conway High School after the calls began coming in.

District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the incidents appear to have been a prank and that all students are safe.

“We have fallen victim to what is believed to be swatting (making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders) calls regarding incidents at various schools, which include Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, and Conway High, to date,” Bourcier said in an email. “Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe. Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.”

Borcier said it appears that school districts in Charleston and Beaufort received similar calls.

“It appears the swatting prank is happening throughout other school districts in our state,” including Charleston and Beaufort,” she said.

In a Twitter post, Myrtle Beach police said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School that turned out to be a hoax.

“Officers have checked the schools and have determined the call was a hoax and no incident occurred,” police said.

In Florence, Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers with his department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to what turned out to be an unfounded threat at Wilson High School.

He said police are not sure whether the incidents are connected but that they are communicating with other agencies across the state.

