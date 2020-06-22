Live Now
Hospitalizations rise as Georgia virus cases hit new peak

State News

by: SARAH BLAKE MORGAN and SOPHIA TULP, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the Georgia National Guard works to clean and disinfect hallways and common areas at Provident Village assisted living and memory care home, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Smyrna, Ga. Despite having no cases among residents or staff the home welcomed the extra help from the guard. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Georgia because of COVID-19 has risen to 1,000, erasing a month’s worth of progress in the state.

Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June and are now at the highest level since the pandemic began.

Georgia averaged 1,073 infections reported daily over the last seven days, surpassing the previous peak from April 13.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported nearly 66,000 infections statewide and and more than 2,600 deaths since the outbreak started.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday he’s so alarmed that he wants the city to require people to wear masks in public places.

He asked the city’s attorney to draw up an emergency ordinance.

