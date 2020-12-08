Hospitalizations rise as SC reports over 2,100 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina saw its highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-August on Tuesday as the state reported another 2,115 cases and four additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 220,961 coronavirus cases and 4,253 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (11,214) was 18.9 percent.

1,179 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 276 of those patients are in the ICU with 118 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,927,403 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

New cases by county: