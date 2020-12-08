Hospitalizations rise as SC reports over 2,100 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina saw its highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-August on Tuesday as the state reported another 2,115 cases and four additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 220,961 coronavirus cases and 4,253 confirmed deaths statewide.
The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (11,214) was 18.9 percent.
1,179 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 276 of those patients are in the ICU with 118 on a ventilator.
A total of 2,927,403 tests have been conducted throughout the state.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 3
- Aiken County: 87
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 92
- Bamberg County: 7
- Barnwell County: 8
- Beaufort County: 49
- Berkeley County: 50
- Calhoun County: 4
- Charleston County: 65
- Cherokee County: 24
- Chester County: 15
- Chesterfield County: 7
- Clarendon County: 8
- Colleton County: 6
- Darlington County: 43
- Dillon County: 13
- Dorchester County: 54
- Edgefield County: 6
- Fairfield County: 16
- Florence County: 120
- Georgetown County: 11
- Greenville County: 371
- Greenwood County: 10
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 113
- Jasper County: 10
- Kershaw County: 18
- Lancaster County: 52
- Laurens County: 14
- Lee County: 9
- Lexington County: 87
- Marion County: 24
- Marlboro County: 6
- McCormick County: 8
- Newberry County: 12
- Oconee County: 41
- Orangeburg County: 28
- Pickens County: 71
- Richland County: 135
- Saluda County: 5
- Spartanburg County: 193
- Sumter County: 35
- Union County: 22
- Williamsburg County: 9
- York County: 148