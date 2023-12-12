ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — With holiday parties and get-togethers this time of year, law enforcement is warning drivers to stay off the road if they’ve been drinking.

Monday afternoon, North Carolina kicked off their Booze It and Lose It campaign at Zebulon Town Hall.

North Carolina’s DWI Enforcement vehicle, a.k.a ‘Batman’ (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

More law enforcement officers will be on the roads through the end of the year, making sure people don’t drive impaired.

Mark Ezzell, the director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, says the kickoff was held in Zebulon for the first time as the city sees more traffic safety issues.

He told CBS 17 it’s a problem in growing towns across the state as more people move to the area.

“Last year during this whole latter part of December, [North Carolina] saw 26 fatalities related to impaired driving,” Ezzell said. “That’s 26 families that are never going to be the same.”

Impacting real lives

Stephanie Ronan, who was hit by a drunk driver about five years ago, joined local and state leaders to kick off the campaign.

“The drunk driver crossed over the yellow line, hit me at 55 miles an hour, and pushed me into a ditch,” she explained. “I have an internal decapitation which has a 25 percent survival rate.”

Ronan told CBS 17 that the man who hit her was driving on a suspended license and received 16 months and a year of probation. Meanwhile, Ronan has dealt with about $1 million worth of surgeries and physical therapy, as well as disabilities she will have for the rest of her life.

Stephanie Ronan recovering after crash with drunk driver

What counts as an impaired substance?

Ezzell said it’s important to note that impaired substances aren’t just alcohol.

“There are other impaired substances as well, including but not limited to some legal and prescribed drugs. Drugs that are perfectly appropriate to take but not appropriate to take behind the wheel,” he explained.

How much could a DWI cost you?

CBS 17 spoke with Taylor Manning, a criminal defense attorney in Raleigh, to see how much a DWI could really cost you.

He said people could pay as little as $2,500 and as much as $15,000 when it comes to DWI attorney fees.

He said every law firm is different and it depends on how much work the case entails, considering your history and if jail time is at stake.

“When you start stacking them up and getting multiple DWIs in your lifetime, that can turn into felonies,” Manning said.

Beyond the attorney fees and the court fees, he said anyone convicted of a DWI could expect about a 400 percent bump in their car insurance.

Manning said driving while impaired could also lead to losing a job, or even worse – someone’s life.