Huge fire at Atlanta apartment complex; scores evacuated

ATLANTA (AP) — A huge blaze tore through an Atlanta apartment complex near a mass transit station on Wednesday, displacing scores of people as flames consumed part of the building’s roof, according to news reports.

Television news footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the top of a portion of the complex. No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a wall collapsed in the parking deck, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The firefighter was expected to be OK.

The blaze was contained by late afternoon, but the building was a “complete and total loss,” Stafford told the AJC.

Roughly 150 people were evacuated, according to WSB-TV.

Fire crews used ladders to spray the building’s roof. Atlanta fire officials said the firefighting effort was hampered by winds.

The apartment complex is located in the city’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood near the Lindbergh MARTA transit station. The station remained open, according to transportation authorities.

The fire reached a common attic before spreading through the building and causing a large portion of the roof to collapse, investigators told the AJC.