FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly community used their love for the ocean to honor a bride who tragically lost her life two weeks ago.

A paddle-out event was held Saturday morning to honor Sam Hutchinson.

Sam lost her life on her wedding day just two weeks ago when the golf cart she was in was hit by a drunk driver.

“When we like to honor somebody as surfers, we do these paddle outs…” organizer Carrie Rosen sold News 2.

Hundreds of surfboards were in the water Saturday morning all for Sam Hutchinson.

People gathered to support the families holding flowers with her name on them

“It’s hit everybody very hard, there’s still a lot of hurt, tears being shed with the groom being here and the parents of Samantha…” event organizer Bill Kufner said.

“Folly.. we stick together. We’ve lost a lot of people on this island in the past and we’re resourceful. we’re strong and our strength, we just hold it together and we want to bring that to them and hoping they can get through to this,” Kufner said.