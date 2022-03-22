(Above: Live video of the scene from CBS affiliate WGCL in Atlanta)

GWINNETT CO., GA (WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 85 is closed near Atlanta due to a report of a man with a gun on a bus.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-85 are closed at Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW in Gwinnett County.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL, Gwinnett County Police reported a man with a gun on a bus. Police were unsure as to whether all passengers had been evacuated from the bus.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Beaver Ruin Road while northbound traffic is being detoured at Jimmy Carter Boulevard.