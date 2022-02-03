If you’re looking for love for Valentine’s Day, you may get burned instead

Columbia, S.C. (WSPA) – Con artists are hoping to turn long-distance romance into financial profit for Valentine’s Day. South Carolina residents were scammed with romance schemes for $4.4 million in 2020, according to press release from the FBI.

These romance scammers use the phone or internet to establish a romantic relationship. They then persuade victims to send money, provide personal and financial information, or purchase items for them. More than $281 million in losses to romance scams were reported to the FBI in 2020.

Elderly women are targeted most.

The FBI suggests looking out for warning signs if you or someone you know may be a victim of a romance scam:

• Immediate attempts to communicate by email or messaging services outside of a dating site.

• Claims to be from the U.S. but is currently living or traveling abroad.

• Claims that being introduced was “destiny” or “fate.”

• Reports a sudden personal crisis and pressures you to provide financial help.

• Disappears suddenly from a site, but reappears under a different name.

• Asks for money, goods, or other types of financial assistance without having met in person.

Below are some tips to help avoid becoming a victim:

• Never send money to someone you meet online, especially by wire transfer.

• Never give someone your banking or credit card information without verifying a recipient’s identity.

• Never share your Social Security Number or other personally identifiable information with someone who does not need to know the information.

• Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

• Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

• Go slowly and ask the other person lots of questions.

If you believe you are victim of a romance scam, the FBI recommends reporting the activity to the IC3 at www.ic3.gov. You should also contact your financial institution if you discover fraudulent or suspicious transactions. Finally, you should report the activity to the website or application where the contact first began.