Inappropriate emails sent to students from Cumberland County school principal impostor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County school officials are trying to figure out who sent inappropriate emails to students and staff from a fake account impersonating the principal at Jack Britt High School.

Principal Scott Pope said the emails went out to more than 1,900 people.

The emails mentioned feces and had a racial slur in them.

“Luckily our kids and our staff know that’s not the way I deal with them, so they were very supportive and said ‘hey Mr. Pope I hope you’ve seen this, we know it didn’t come from you’,” Pope said.

Pope said they had to shut down the mass email list while it’s being investigated, so for now he can’t communicate with everyone at once using email.

“It’s very disturbing,” Pope said. “Our week was not the best because this is the first time we’ve ever started school like this … kids are relying on the emails they get from myself and the teachers and we don’t need this.”

The district says the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

