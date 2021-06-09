Inman family pelted with eggs while riding golf cart in North Myrtle Beach; police investigate

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A family was pelted with eggs while riding a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach while the family was in town visiting and police are investigating the incident.

Misty and Shawn Petras came to town from Inman late Friday for their son’s baseball tournament and were going to spend family time here through mid-week, but left early because of the whole ordeal.

On Sunday, the family was riding in a golf cart on 20th Avenue North when they were pelted with eggs from a group in a silver or gray SUV.

Shawn Petras said when the vehicle approached, out of the corner of his eye, he saw something white flying at him but by the time he could put his arm up in front of his face, he was already hit. Shawn Petras said his son then let out a scream.

“My first instinct was we’ve been shot,” Shawn Petras said. “I looked back at him and all I could see is blood and this white and yellow running down the side of his face.”

Shawn Petras then said he saw blood on the side of his hand and when he looked down he realized it was eggs. He said there were about four or five eggs that were thrown from the car.

Misty Petras said it took a while for her to process that they weren’t shot because she said the eggs made fast popping sounds, coupled with the blood and her son screaming.

“I honestly thought both of them had been shot in the face,” Misty Petras said.

Courtesy: Misty Petras

“Minding our own business, just riding up the road, and get assaulted with eggs,” Shawn Petras said.

Misty and Shawn Petras said egg shells lined both sides of the road for the next two blocks, according to a police report from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Misty Petras said she wanted to share the experience so someone comes forward and says something, or parents check their kids’ cars.

“Stop, we’re just trying to have a good time, there’s lots of ways to have good times,” Misty Petras said. “There’s so much to do at the beach to have a good time versus causing bodily damage to people.”

“It’s just a coward act,” Shawn Petras said.

“We just want them off the streets before somebody gets seriously hurt and then this is worse than just an assault charge,” Misty Petras said.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading east toward Ocean Boulevard. The incident remains under investigation.

