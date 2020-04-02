1  of  12
Inmate at North Carolina prison tests positive for coronavirus

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Officials say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), this is the first case in one of the state’s prisons.

The person who tested positive is a man in his 60s who was being held in the minimum custody unit of the Caledonia Correctional Complex in Tillery, according to the NCDPS.

“We have prepared long and hard for this day,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “This is not a surprise and we are following the infectious disease protocols we have in place for exactly this type of situation. Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women in our care.”

The man is in stable condition in isolation and is being treated by licensed medical staff at the facility, the NCDPS said.

Officials said he showed symptoms on March 24 and was quarantined and tested the next day. That test came back positive on April 1.

