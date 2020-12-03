Investigators look into two bodies found on Fort Bragg

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Bragg, N.C. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Army investigators are trying to find out details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort Bragg.

A statement from post officials says the bodies were found on Wednesday in a training area on post, and adds that the deaths are not related to official unit training.

A statement from Fort Bragg on Thursday says special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the deaths.

The statement also said the identities of the two men are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories