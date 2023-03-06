COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Is your South Carolina driver’s license suspended? This week, you might be able to have your suspension reduced, or even cleared.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host Driver Suspension Eligibility Week beginning Monday.

Through Friday, South Carolina motorists who lost their driving privileges due to certain reasons may be eligible to visit their local DMV branch and have the time of their suspension reduced or entirely cleared.

Drivers with the following types of suspension are eligible:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Drivers must visit a branch to complete the proper application, and pay the necessary fees. In some cases, suspended drivers will be required to get a Certificate of Insurance filed by their insurance company.

The agency said it has mailed notices to all customers who may qualify for the program according to its records.

The SCDMV began notifying eligible drivers of the program last year which led to a more than 400 percent increase in cleared suspensions in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the agency.

For more information on application processing hours and locations, click here.

If you think you may be eligible, visit SCDMVOnline.com to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency.

Anyone with questions regarding eligibility can email WebHelpDesk@scdmv.com.