CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday marked three months since the last time 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was seen in public.

The community remains desperate for any answers regarding her disappearance.

“It’s terrible,” said Mooresville resident Michael Depina-Loeb. “It’s something that should not happen, and it’s disgusting.”

Madalina was last seen getting off a school bus near her Cornelius home on Nov. 21, 2022. That incident was caught on camera:

Her mother and stepfather are charged with not filing a report on her disappearance for three weeks; their court dates are set for March 2023.

Police were last seen searching the Cojocari home on Feb. 15, but the search details have yet to be released.

When authorities searched the home in December 2022, they were looking for blood, hair, and evidence of a kidnapping. They took three cell phones.

“This is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know,” said Capt. Jennifer Thompson with the Cornelius Police Department.

The little girl’s case has gained national and international attention. Authorities, for now, are no closer to finding answers.