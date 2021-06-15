‘It’s not going to bring my child back’: 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple agencies are investigating after a 7-year-old boy died in a dog attack Sunday night.

“I’m hurt. I want to cry but I can’t cry anymore,” said Anthony Parsley, the victim’s uncle. “That’s my little fella there.” Parsley said he was upset that the dogs’ owners had not apologized or offered condolences to the family.

The boy, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked. The other boys were able to escape.

“The man told my wife don’t touch him, wait until the police can get him,” said Carnell Jackson, the boy’s father. “How are you going to tell her to leave her child there?”

Jackson told News13 that his sons were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dogs came through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

Shamar Sherif Jackson (Photo courtesy of the Jackson family)

It happened near the intersection of Wilbur and Cleo roads. Marion County law enforcement arrived late Monday morning with a cage and put up police tape before removing the dogs from the scene. Neighbors and family watched as they were taken away.

“It’s not going to bring my child back but I have not given up on God,” Jackson said. He said he wants testing done to determine which of the dogs were involved in the attack on his son.

Neighbors said the dogs have caused trouble in the past. They said the dogs often escaped from the yard. Several said they had been harassed and chased by them.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner, animal control and SLED are investigating. Animal control officer Fletcher Estes said all the dogs are in custody at the animal shelter. They will decide what to do with them once the investigation is complete.

