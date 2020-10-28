Ivanka Trump returns to Charlotte for campaign event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ivanka Trump will visit Charlotte Wednesday to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka’s visit for a “conversation with local supporters” comes just six days before Election Day.

“During my travel across North Carolina, I’ve been able to see and hear firsthand how President Trump’s policies have made a positive impact on North Carolinians,” the president’s daughter said.  “From increasing access to child care, to funding our military and delivering trade deals that prioritize America’s great farmers, North Carolinians have experienced real, and lasting change as a result of this President.”

Early voting is well underway in North Carolina, and numbers are already exceeding what was seen in the 2016 election. Over 3.6 million votes have already been cast.

