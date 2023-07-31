CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman who faces charges connected to a DUI crash that killed a bride on her wedding night is due in court this week.

Charleston County jail records show that Jamie Lee Komoroski is scheduled to have a bond court hearing on Tuesday morning.

Komoroski is charged with reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI in connection with the April 28, 2023, crash. She is accused of colliding with a golf cart that was carrying Samantha Miller-Hutchinson, her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and others.

The new bride was killed while the groom suffered serious injuries in that crash. They were married just hours earlier.

A toxicology report revealed that Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Hutchinson later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver claiming she was “bar hopping” in the hours leading up to the deadly crash.

Komoroski has been housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center since her initial arrest. Her attorneys say she is an exceptional student with a tight-knit family bond. In a recent motion, they argued that Komoroski poses no danger to the community.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.